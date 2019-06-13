Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Ruby Louise Stanley Barber. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby Louise Stanley Barber, 85, went to be with her Lord on Monday, June 10, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at Pleasant Garden Baptist Church on Monday, June 17, 2019, at noon. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The Rev. Mike Barrett will officiate.

Barber was born in Fries Va., on July 14, 1933, to the late Wesley and Alice Taylor Stanley.

She was a resident of Pleasant Garden and a member of Pleasant Garden Baptist Church where she belonged to the Women's Helping Hands Ministry and Singles Outreach and Support Group.

She also belonged to ACLD helping children with learning disabilities.

The love of God was evident in Ruby's life as she served so many people when working with the elderly.

She was a wonderful person who touched many lives through her kindness and service to others and would always put others first.

She enjoyed spending time traveling with her church family. Her dedication to her church and community was evident in her genuine love, concern and willingness to help and her helping hands will always be remembered.

Ruby was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend and neighbor and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Barber; son, R.J. Barber; and sister; Annie Jones.

Survivors include her children, Stella (H.T.) Haga of Galax, Va., and Emma (Ike) Moser of North Wilkesboro, N.C.; sisters, Perlina Wooten of Independence Va., and Loella Mathena of Galax Va.; a special niece, Juanita Bedsaul; and special friends, Lindsay Simpkins and Maxine White.

She was blessed with five grandchildren; five step grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

