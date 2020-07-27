Ruby Pearl Jones Manning, 79 of Woodlawn, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her home.
She was born on July 29, 1940, in Virginia to the late Howard Gordon Jones and Beatrice Pearl Ayers.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William Clarence Manning.
Survivors include sons, Ronnie Brown and wife, Deloris and Jerry Brown, all of Galax; daughters, Darlene Blevins and husband, Marcus and Jennifer Cooley, all of Fries and Karen Sapp and husband, Robert of Lafayette, Tenn.; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Midway Heights Community Church Cemetery in Woodlawn. Max Combs and Patrick Neil will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 1477 Carrollton Pike, Hillsville, Va. 24343.
The care of Mrs. Manning has been entrusted to High Country Services.
