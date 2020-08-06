1/
Ruby Triplett Galyean
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
Ruby Triplett Galyean, 89, of Galax, died Sunday, July 26, 202,0 at her home.
She was born in Grayson County on April 6, 1931, to Kyle and Ina Dalton Triplett.
Survivors include her husband, Darrell Galyean of Galax; son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Pam Galyean of Knoxville, Tenn.; several nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Marci Triplett and Verna Lowe.
A private graveside service was held Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Monta Vista Cemetery with Joe Atkins officiating.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
