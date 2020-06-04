Rubye Celene Combs Cockerham, 99, of 1114 Pipers Gap Road, Galax, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
She was the daughter of the late William Lawrence and Emma Combs.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Milo Cockerham.
Surviving are two sons and daughter-in-law, Danny and Carolyn Cockerham and Randy Cockerham; one daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Joe White, daughter-in-law, Jackie Ceary; family friend. Lee Ann Cockerham; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one step-grandchild; sister, Hilda Windle of Woodstock, Ga.; sister-in-law, Georgetta Assaid of Venice, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
A drive-thru only visitation was held May 30, 2020, from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at the Oakland United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Oakland Church Building Fund or Cemetery Fund, C/O Oakland United Methodist Church, 4987 Pipers Gap Road, Galax, Va. 24333.
A guestbook is available at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.