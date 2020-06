Rubye Celene Combs Cockerham, 99, of 1114 Pipers Gap Road, Galax, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.She was the daughter of the late William Lawrence and Emma Combs.She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Milo Cockerham.Surviving are two sons and daughter-in-law, Danny and Carolyn Cockerham and Randy Cockerham; one daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Joe White, daughter-in-law, Jackie Ceary; family friend. Lee Ann Cockerham; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one step-grandchild; sister, Hilda Windle of Woodstock, Ga.; sister-in-law, Georgetta Assaid of Venice, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.A drive-thru only visitation was held May 30, 2020, from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at the Oakland United Methodist Church.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Oakland Church Building Fund or Cemetery Fund, C/O Oakland United Methodist Church, 4987 Pipers Gap Road, Galax, Va. 24333.A guestbook is available at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.