Rubye Celene Combs Cockerham
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rubye Celene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rubye Celene Combs Cockerham, 99, of 1114 Pipers Gap Road, Galax, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
She was the daughter of the late William Lawrence and Emma Combs.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Milo Cockerham.
Surviving are two sons and daughter-in-law, Danny and Carolyn Cockerham and Randy Cockerham; one daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Joe White, daughter-in-law, Jackie Ceary; family friend. Lee Ann Cockerham; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one step-grandchild; sister, Hilda Windle of Woodstock, Ga.; sister-in-law, Georgetta Assaid of Venice, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
A drive-thru only visitation was held May 30, 2020, from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at the Oakland United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Oakland Church Building Fund or Cemetery Fund, C/O Oakland United Methodist Church, 4987 Pipers Gap Road, Galax, Va. 24333.
A guestbook is available at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved