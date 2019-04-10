Rubye Mae Hawks Byrd, 82, of Galax, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, in the Forsyth Medical Center.
She was born in Carroll County on April 18, 1936, to Coy Elmer and Clara Blanche Bolen Hawks.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Eugene Morris and Joe Byrd.
A graveside service was held Sunday, March 31, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Crooked Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Lee Houston officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Dementia Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, 17th Floor, Chicago, Illinois 60601-7633.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynncom.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019