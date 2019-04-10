Obituary



She was born in Carroll County on April 18, 1936, to Coy Elmer and Clara Blanche Bolen Hawks.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Eugene Morris and Joe Byrd.

A graveside service was held Sunday, March 31, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Crooked Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Lee Houston officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Dementia Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, 17th Floor, Chicago, Illinois 60601-7633.



Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

201 West Center Street

Galax , VA 24333

276-236-2442

