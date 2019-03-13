Obituary



He was born in Bedford on March 17, 1937, to William Bryant Dickerson and Frances Willard Sanders Dickerson.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann of Galax; children, Russell (Rusty) and Christi of Atlanta, Ga., Timothy of Kernersville, N.C., Stephen of Florida, Jason of Florida and Deborah and Joe of Kernersville, N.C.; five grandsons; five great-grandchildren; brother and sister- in-law, Dwight and Barbara Dickerson of Roanoke.

A memorial service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the First Baptist Church with the Rev. Kevin Rosenfeld officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Grayson VFW Post 7726. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10 a.m. until time for the service at the First Baptist Church. Burial of the cremains will follow in the Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

