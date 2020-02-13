Ruth Ann Bryant
Feb. 8, 1952-Feb. 8, 2020
Grubb Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va., will be hosting family and friends on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, with visitation at 2 p.m., and service at 3 p.m.
A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 7 Dogs Brewpub on Spring Street, Wytheville, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Ruth's honor be made to HOPE, Inc (please note 'The Fast and the Fiorini Bike Ride). The annual bike ride is in honor of her late son, Ian, and a charity near and dear to Ruth.
In the early stages of her cancer, HOPE, Inc. was instrumental in assisting with her care and helping navigate a difficult time, as they do for so many in our community.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com.
The Bryant family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020