Send Flowers Obituary



She was born on June 16, 1935, in Woodlawn, to Amie Gardner and T. Sanders Gardner.

She married Billy B. Edwards, June 1953.

Survivors include her daughter Vicki (Cory) Sheward; son, Ronnie (Debbie) Edwards; daughter, Cynthia Hopkins; son, Thomas Edwards; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Jo Griffin of Hillsville, Va.; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to a graveside memorial service at Woodlawn Cemetery on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VFW #2380 Auxiliary, 510 S. Alabama Ave., Deland, Fla. 32724.

Online condolences may be made at

Allen-Summerhill Deland is serving the family. Ruth Edwards, 83, died at her home on Jan. 29, 2019.She was born on June 16, 1935, in Woodlawn, to Amie Gardner and T. Sanders Gardner.She married Billy B. Edwards, June 1953.Survivors include her daughter Vicki (Cory) Sheward; son, Ronnie (Debbie) Edwards; daughter, Cynthia Hopkins; son, Thomas Edwards; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Jo Griffin of Hillsville, Va.; and many nieces and nephews.Friends and family are invited to a graveside memorial service at Woodlawn Cemetery on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at 2 p.m.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VFW #2380 Auxiliary, 510 S. Alabama Ave., Deland, Fla. 32724.Online condolences may be made at allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill Deland is serving the family. Published in Galax Gazette from May 3 to May 5, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close