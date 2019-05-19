Ruth Edwards, 83, died at her home on Jan. 29, 2019.
She was born on June 16, 1935, in Woodlawn, to Amie Gardner and T. Sanders Gardner.
She married Billy B. Edwards, June 1953.
Survivors include her daughter Vicki (Cory) Sheward; son, Ronnie (Debbie) Edwards; daughter, Cynthia Hopkins; son, Thomas Edwards; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Jo Griffin of Hillsville, Va.; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to a graveside memorial service at Woodlawn Cemetery on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VFW #2380 Auxiliary, 510 S. Alabama Ave., Deland, Fla. 32724.
Online condolences may be made at allensummerhill.com.
Allen-Summerhill Deland is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from May 3 to May 5, 2019