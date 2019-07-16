Ruth Jones Puckett, 98, of Galax, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Commonwealth Assisted Living Home in Hillsville.
She was born Jan, 15 1921, in Woodlawn, to the late Charles (Charlie) and Maud Norman Jones.
She was married to Henry Luther Puckett.
Survivors include nieces, Shirley Boyer and Carolyn O'Connor; and nephews, Roger Boyer, Charles and Irene Jones; and many cousins.
A graveside service was held July 14, 2019, in the Woodlawn United Methodist Church Cemetery at 2 p.m. There was no visitation at the funeral home.
A guestbook is available at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from July 17 to July 18, 2019