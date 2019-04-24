Ruth Watson Eller, 89, of Elk Creek, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Grayson Health and Rehab Center in Independence.
She was born June 18, 1929, in Elk Creek to Grady and Nettie Martin Watson.
She was the widow of Ruth Wiley Clark Eller.
Survivors include her niece, Linda Thomas of Elk Creek; and sister-in-law and spouse, Lois and J.C. Barton of Comers Rock.
Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 6 p.m. at the Comers Rock Cemetery by the Rev. Gleasanna Dixon.
The family requests no food or flowers and memorial contributions may be made to the Elk Creek Rescue Squad or Elk Creek Fire Department.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019