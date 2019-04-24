Samuel Jackson "Jack" Harris, 77, of Galax, Va., passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at his home.
Harris was born in Galax, Va., on Aug. 11, 1941, to Elwin Birgil and Della Inez Burnette Harris.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bob Harris; and a son-in-law Lane Largen.
Survivors include his wife, Ethel Mae McKenzie of Galax, Va.; children and spouses, Mike Harris and Lois Edwards of Galax, Va., Jackie Harris Largen of Boones Mill, Va., Derrick McKenzie of Waverly, Va., and Sabrena and Jeff Melton of Fancy Gap, Va.; eight grandchildren, Shane Harris, Ryan Harris, Josh Largen, Jessica Spangler, Shane McKenzie, Austin McKenzie, Eli Melton and Bethany Melton; two great-grandchildren, M.J. Harris and Braelyn Harris; and the Mt. View Church family and friends.
The funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jeff Stowers officiating. Burial will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from six until eight at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home. A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019