Sandra Choate, 52, of Galax, died at her residence Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.
She was born in Roanoke on Aug. 16, 1967, to the late Samuel Evans and June Adams Patton.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Choate of the home; daughter, Christine Lineberry and husband, Travis of Galax; son, Andrew James Choate of the home; a nephew; and two aunts.
A funeral was held Aug. 18, 2020, at 7 p.m. at High Country Services with the Rev. David Spivey officiating.
High Country Services is serving the family.
