She was born in Galax on June 14, 1966, to Donald Ray and Wanda Faye Hicks Ramey.

Survivors include her father, Donald Ramey of Galax; her husband, Jeff Caudill of Galax; sister and brother-in-law, Angela and Kevin Underwood of Galax; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronald Ramey and Juanita Thomas of Fancy Gap, Donnie and Shelia Ramey of Galax and Rickey and Mitzi Ramey of Fries; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the Felts Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Garry Adams officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.



