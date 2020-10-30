1/
Sandra Faye Caudill
1966 - 2020
Sandra Faye Caudill, 54, of Galax, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in the Montgomery Lewis Gale Medical Center in Blacksburg.
She was born in Galax on June 14, 1966, to Donald Ray and Wanda Faye Hicks Ramey.
Survivors include her father, Donald Ramey of Galax; her husband, Jeff Caudill of Galax; sister and brother-in-law, Angela and Kevin Underwood of Galax; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronald Ramey and Juanita Thomas of Fancy Gap, Donnie and Shelia Ramey of Galax and Rickey and Mitzi Ramey of Fries; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the Felts Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Garry Adams officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.


Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Felts Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
