Barr was born in Patrick County, Va., to the late Howard Saunders Webb and Gerolean Lewis Webb.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Jackie Webb.

Sandra is survived by her husband of 42 years, Rick Barr; sons and daughters-in-law, Josh and Nicole Barr of Hillsville and Daniel and Regina Barr of Galax; grandchildren, Eli Barr, Ethan Barr, Austin Barr and Elizabeth Barr; brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Claire Webb of Lynchburg; and sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Vernon Mitchell of Bassett.

Sandra was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She had a great love and appreciation for Gladesboro Lutheran Church and her church family, where she had been a member for 42 years.

Sandra was a nurse for 17 years at Northern Hospital of Surry County and cherished her time there.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Mountain Valley Hospice, Woltz Hospice Home and all of her friends and coworkers at Northern Hospital of Surry County.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. with Pastor JoAnn Bunn officiating. Burial followed in the Gladesboro Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gladesboro Cemetery Fund, c/o Larry Sykes, 8540 Snake Creek Road, Hillsville, Va, 24343 or Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, N.C. 27017.

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

