The free spirit of Sarah Ashley Fortner, formerly of Galax, left this world too soon on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Salem.

She was born May 17, 1987, in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Sarah is survived by her father, James Fortner of Wytheville; the family of her mother and step-father, Dawn and Craig Worrell and Eli Worrell, all of Hillsville; sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Josh Lenz; and nieces, Addison and Isabelle Lenz, all of Knoxville, Ill.; grandmother, Betty Fortner, formerly of Galax and grandparents, Gene and Judy Babylon of Sykesville, Md.; and several aunts and uncles, Sandra and Terry Knowlton of Christiansburg, Phyllis and Kenneth Pierce of Tennessee, and Roland and Laura Fortner of Nebraska.

She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Gilbert Fortner of Galax.

A memorial service is tentatively planned for 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, 225 Fulcher St., in Hillsville.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Chestnut Creek School of the Arts in Sarah's memory would be greatly appreciated. Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020

