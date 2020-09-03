1/
Sarah B. Surratt
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah B. Surratt, 82, of Boiling Springs, S.C., died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. 
She was born in Carroll County to the late James and Millie Goad Quesenberry. 
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Warner Dane Surratt.
Survivors include her children, Ronald Dane Surratt, Karen Yvonne Surratt and Jeffrey Randell Surratt; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, from 10 until 11 a.m. 
A private burial will be in the White Cemetery. 
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. 
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved