Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Sarah's life story with friends and family

Share Sarah's life story with friends and family



She was born in Carroll County to the late James and Millie Goad Quesenberry.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Warner Dane Surratt.

Survivors include her children, Ronald Dane Surratt, Karen Yvonne Surratt and Jeffrey Randell Surratt; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, from 10 until 11 a.m.

A private burial will be in the White Cemetery.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

Sarah B. Surratt, 82, of Boiling Springs, S.C., died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.She was born in Carroll County to the late James and Millie Goad Quesenberry.In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Warner Dane Surratt.Survivors include her children, Ronald Dane Surratt, Karen Yvonne Surratt and Jeffrey Randell Surratt; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, from 10 until 11 a.m.A private burial will be in the White Cemetery.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store