Guest Book View Sign Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Visitation 10:00 AM Savannah United Methodist Church Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Savannah United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Sarah Louise Stamper Blevins, 88, of Galax, Va., passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in the Cadence Living in Huntersville, N.C.

Blevins was born in Grayson County, Va., on June 16, 1931, to Will and Hallie Hazel Anders Stamper.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Ernest Blevins.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Michael and Shelby Blevins, Steve and Kay Blevins, Janet and Jim Patterson and Brenda and David Flinchum; six grandchildren, Christie and Travis Clark, Aaron Blevins, Nicholas Flinchum, Brandy and Ben Demick, Craig and Jessica DeHart and Jennifer and James Stinnett; five great-grandchildren, Dalton and Anna Clark, Cole Clark, Savannah Clark, Jessie and Felicia White and Joshua White; two sisters, Pauline Leonard of Galax, Va., and Mary Nichols of Advance, N.C.

She was a longstanding member of Savannah United Methodist Church and a loving and devoted wife and mother.

We are so grateful for the beautiful memories she left us with.

The Homecoming Celebration of Sarah Louise's life will be held on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Savannah United Methodist Church with the Rev. David Payne and Eli Carico officiating. Burial will follow in the Edmonds Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 10 a.m. until time for the funeral service at the Savannah United Methodist Church.

Flowers will be appreciated, or donations may be made to the Edmonds Cemetery Fund.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Sarah Louise Stamper Blevins, 88, of Galax, Va., passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in the Cadence Living in Huntersville, N.C.Blevins was born in Grayson County, Va., on June 16, 1931, to Will and Hallie Hazel Anders Stamper.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Ernest Blevins.Left to cherish her memory are her children Michael and Shelby Blevins, Steve and Kay Blevins, Janet and Jim Patterson and Brenda and David Flinchum; six grandchildren, Christie and Travis Clark, Aaron Blevins, Nicholas Flinchum, Brandy and Ben Demick, Craig and Jessica DeHart and Jennifer and James Stinnett; five great-grandchildren, Dalton and Anna Clark, Cole Clark, Savannah Clark, Jessie and Felicia White and Joshua White; two sisters, Pauline Leonard of Galax, Va., and Mary Nichols of Advance, N.C.She was a longstanding member of Savannah United Methodist Church and a loving and devoted wife and mother.We are so grateful for the beautiful memories she left us with.The Homecoming Celebration of Sarah Louise's life will be held on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Savannah United Methodist Church with the Rev. David Payne and Eli Carico officiating. Burial will follow in the Edmonds Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 10 a.m. until time for the funeral service at the Savannah United Methodist Church.Flowers will be appreciated, or donations may be made to the Edmonds Cemetery Fund.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family. Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close