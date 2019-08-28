Scottie Lee Cox, 55, of Galax, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Wilkesboro, N.C.
She was born on June 2, 1964, in Grayson County, to Billy Gray and Shelby Jean Goodson Cox.
Survivors include his parents of Galax; a daughter, Heather Faith Cox; her half-sister, Jennifer and her family of Galax; son, David Cox; three grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law Craig and Angie Cox of Galax, Virginia; sisters and brother-in-law Sharon Cox of Montana; Vicky and Bobby Watson; two nephews Jesse and Jake Cox; several aunts and uncles; several cousins.
There will no service held at this time.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019