Scottie Lee Cox, 55, of Galax, Va., died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Wilkesboro, N.C.
He was born on June 2, 1964, in Grayson County to Billy Gray and Shelby Jean Goodson Cox.
Survivors include his parents of Galax; a daughter, Heather Faith Cox of Galax, Va.; her half sister, Jennifer Walker of Galax; a son, David Cox of Idaho; three grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Craig and (Angie) Cox of Galax, Va.; sisters and brother-in-law, Sherri and (Mark) Kerns of Montana; Vicky and (Bobby) Watson of Galax, Va.; several aunts and uncles; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no service held at this time.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019