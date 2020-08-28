1/
Sharon Ann Rider
1952 - 2020
Sharon Ann Rider, 68, of Woodlawn, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Galax on May 6, 1952, to Raymond Harland and Barbara Faye Farmer Rider.
Survivors include her mother, Barbara Rider of Woodlawn; her brothers and sister-in-law, Gerry Rider of Woodlawn and Randy and Christy Rider of Lynchburg; two nieces; one nephew; a cousin; and several friends.
A funeral was held Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Butch Isom and Phil Hawks officiating. Burial followed in the Monta Vista Cemetery. Due to CDC recommendations mask and social distancing will be enforced at the funeral home for visitation and the funeral service.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
