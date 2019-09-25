Sharon Leigh Martin Blevins, 72, of Herndon, Va., died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Jo Martin; father, Rayburn Martin; and sister, Jean Hurt.
Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Larry; daughters, Leigh Toweson (Kyle) and Erin Miller (Steven); grandchildren, Avery and Rylan Toweson and Wade and Garrett Miller; brothers, Ronald and James Martin; and several nieces and nephews.
Sharon was born on Aug. 14, 1947, and raised in Galax, Va.
She met her husband in Knoxville, Tenn., and they married on Sept. 21, 1974, in her parents' backyard in Galax.
She and her husband raised their daughters at their home in Herndon, Va., where her husband still resides.
Sharon was a flight attendant for United Airlines for over 43 years before retiring in 2015.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her favorite charity, .
Contact her family if you would like details about her Celebration of Life.
Published in Galax Gazette from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019