Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Sheila's life story with friends and family

Share Sheila's life story with friends and family



She was born in North Carolina on Nov. 30, 1963, to the late Edward and Nellie Goad Jefferson.

Survivors include her husband Shon Carico of Fries; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kacey and Charles Dalton of Hillsville and Kira and Steven Bowers of Fries; nine grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Opal and Dennis Funk of Greensboro, N.C.; brother and sister-in-law, James and Crystal Jefferson of Fries; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Sept. 11 at 3:30 p.m. in Mt. Hope Cemetery with the Rev. Danny Tolley officiating. Due to CDC recommendations social distancing and mask will be required at the visitation and graveside service.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Sheila Arlene Carico, 56, of Fries, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in the Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.She was born in North Carolina on Nov. 30, 1963, to the late Edward and Nellie Goad Jefferson.Survivors include her husband Shon Carico of Fries; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kacey and Charles Dalton of Hillsville and Kira and Steven Bowers of Fries; nine grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Opal and Dennis Funk of Greensboro, N.C.; brother and sister-in-law, James and Crystal Jefferson of Fries; and several nieces and nephews.A graveside service was held Sept. 11 at 3:30 p.m. in Mt. Hope Cemetery with the Rev. Danny Tolley officiating. Due to CDC recommendations social distancing and mask will be required at the visitation and graveside service.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store