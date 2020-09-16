1/
Sheila Arlene Carico
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sheila Arlene Carico, 56, of Fries, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in the Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
She was born in North Carolina on Nov. 30, 1963, to the late Edward and Nellie Goad Jefferson.
Survivors include her husband Shon Carico of Fries; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kacey and Charles Dalton of Hillsville and Kira and Steven Bowers of Fries; nine grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Opal and Dennis Funk of Greensboro, N.C.; brother and sister-in-law, James and Crystal Jefferson of Fries; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Sept. 11 at 3:30 p.m. in Mt. Hope Cemetery with the Rev. Danny Tolley officiating. Due to CDC recommendations social distancing and mask will be required at the visitation and graveside service.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Graveside service
03:30 PM
Mt. Hope Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved