Sheila Arlene Carico, 56, of Fries, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in the Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
She was born in North Carolina on Nov. 30, 1963, to the late Edward and Nellie Goad Jefferson.
Survivors include her husband Shon Carico of Fries; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kacey and Charles Dalton of Hillsville and Kira and Steven Bowers of Fries; nine grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Opal and Dennis Funk of Greensboro, N.C.; brother and sister-in-law, James and Crystal Jefferson of Fries; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Sept. 11 at 3:30 p.m. in Mt. Hope Cemetery with the Rev. Danny Tolley officiating. Due to CDC recommendations social distancing and mask will be required at the visitation and graveside service.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.