Shelba Jean Barr
1937 - 2020
Shelba Jean Barr, 82, of Hillsville, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center.
She was born in Carroll County to the late Tipton W. and India Howlett Davis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Dorless Lee Barr.
Survivors include her daughter, Debbie L. Turman of Meadows of Dan; son, Richard L. Barr of Hillsville; daughter-in-law, Jill Barr of Galax; six grandchildren and spouses; eight great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and several nieces, nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Gladesboro Cemetery with Pastor Jo Ann Bunn officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gladesboro Cemetery Fund.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Gladesboro Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
