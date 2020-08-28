Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Shelba's life story with friends and family

Share Shelba's life story with friends and family



She was born in Carroll County to the late Tipton W. and India Howlett Davis.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Dorless Lee Barr.

Survivors include her daughter, Debbie L. Turman of Meadows of Dan; son, Richard L. Barr of Hillsville; daughter-in-law, Jill Barr of Galax; six grandchildren and spouses; eight great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and several nieces, nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Gladesboro Cemetery with Pastor Jo Ann Bunn officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gladesboro Cemetery Fund.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

Shelba Jean Barr, 82, of Hillsville, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center.She was born in Carroll County to the late Tipton W. and India Howlett Davis.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Dorless Lee Barr.Survivors include her daughter, Debbie L. Turman of Meadows of Dan; son, Richard L. Barr of Hillsville; daughter-in-law, Jill Barr of Galax; six grandchildren and spouses; eight great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and several nieces, nephews.A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Gladesboro Cemetery with Pastor Jo Ann Bunn officiating.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gladesboro Cemetery Fund.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store