Shelby Jean Huff, 82, of Galax, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, in the Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
She was born in Grayson County, on March 25, 1937, to Roy and Hattie Bell Phibbs Funk.
Survivors include her husband, Robert (Jack) Huff of Galax; son and daughter-in-law, Lance and Susanne Huff of Knoxville, Tenn.; two grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roy and Mary Funk of Wytheville, Talmadge and Linda Funk of Elkton, Md., and Elwood Funk of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. James Billings officiating. Burial will follow in the Monta Vista Cemetery. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from June 26 to June 27, 2019