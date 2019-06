Shelby Jean Huff, 82, of Galax, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, in the Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.She was born in Grayson County, on March 25, 1937, to Roy and Hattie Bell Phibbs Funk.Survivors include her husband, Robert (Jack) Huff of Galax; son and daughter-in-law, Lance and Susanne Huff of Knoxville, Tenn.; two grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roy and Mary Funk of Wytheville, Talmadge and Linda Funk of Elkton, Md., and Elwood Funk of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.A funeral will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. James Billings officiating. Burial will follow in the Monta Vista Cemetery. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.