Sherry Ann Lawrence, 76, of Galax, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in the Medi Home Seniors Group Home in Independence.
She was born in Akron, Ohio, on Oct. 16, 1942, to Frank Stouffer and Mildred Faye Dillon Elliott.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Douglas Lawrence.
Survivors include cousins, Terry and Linda Dillon; companion, Katie Mae; and many friends.
A memorial graveside service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Galyean Cemetery with the Rev. Lee Houston officiating.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from June 21 to June 23, 2019