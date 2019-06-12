Sherry Lee Vaughan Kirby, 66, of Galax, Va., passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at her home.
Sherry was born on May 2, 1953, in Pulaski, Va., to Hobert and Mamie Lambert Vaughan.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Survivors include her mother, Mamie Lambert Vaughan of Fries, Va.; her husband, David Kirby of Galax, Va.; step- daughter, Sonya Carrico of Fries, Va.; sister, Susie Ladd of Lexington, Va.; step-grandchildren, Arizona Sullivan and Farren Sullivan; half-brother and wife, Bobby and Cheryl Vaughan of Nashville, Tenn.; niece, Yvette Ladd; nephews and wife, Tyler and Julie Ladd and Robby Ladd, all of Woodlawn, Va.; and a great-niece, Aspen Ladd of Brownsburg, Va.
The funeral service will be held Monday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor D.G. Fox officiating. Burial will follow in the Felts Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 1 p.m. until time for the funeral service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
