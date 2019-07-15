Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born to the late Maurice Benton and Flora Cassell Iroler.

Survivors include her husband, Curtis Martin of Wytheville; her daughter, Vicki Snow and husband Randy of Fancy Gap; four grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; her sister, Mary Surratt and husband Marlin of Hillsville; and brother-in-laws, Ben Watson of Richmond and Leon Martin and wife Olene of Yadkinville, N.C.

There was a visitation for family and friends on July 7, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel in Hillsville. The burial will be at the Gladesboro Lutheran Church Cemetery at a later date.

