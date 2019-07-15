Shirley Ann Martin, 83, of Wytheville, formally of Carroll County, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at Carrington Place.
She was born to the late Maurice Benton and Flora Cassell Iroler.
Survivors include her husband, Curtis Martin of Wytheville; her daughter, Vicki Snow and husband Randy of Fancy Gap; four grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; her sister, Mary Surratt and husband Marlin of Hillsville; and brother-in-laws, Ben Watson of Richmond and Leon Martin and wife Olene of Yadkinville, N.C.
There was a visitation for family and friends on July 7, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel in Hillsville. The burial will be at the Gladesboro Lutheran Church Cemetery at a later date.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
