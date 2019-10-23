Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church of Hillsville Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Grayson County to the late Golden Daniel and Edna Belle Miller Cox.

Survivors include her husband, Jean W. Worrell; daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon W. and Steven Spriggs of Hillsville, Tina and Tim Terry of North Carolina, LaDonna and James Leonard of Fries and Tammy Rosenberry of Alaska; sisters and brother-in-law, Ruby Bobbitt of Galax and Sue and Randell Hawks of Fancy Gap; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ray and Shirley Cox of Galax and Junior and Zona Cox of Independence; two grandsons; and one great-granddaughter.

A funeral will be held Thurs-day, Oct. 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Hillsville with Dr. Lawrence Childs and Pastor Ryan Mills officiating. Burial will follow in the First Baptist Church of Hillsville Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral.

