Shirley Cox Worrell, 80, of Hillsville, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center.
She was born in Grayson County to the late Golden Daniel and Edna Belle Miller Cox.
Survivors include her husband, Jean W. Worrell; daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon W. and Steven Spriggs of Hillsville, Tina and Tim Terry of North Carolina, LaDonna and James Leonard of Fries and Tammy Rosenberry of Alaska; sisters and brother-in-law, Ruby Bobbitt of Galax and Sue and Randell Hawks of Fancy Gap; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ray and Shirley Cox of Galax and Junior and Zona Cox of Independence; two grandsons; and one great-granddaughter.
A funeral will be held Thurs-day, Oct. 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Hillsville with Dr. Lawrence Childs and Pastor Ryan Mills officiating. Burial will follow in the First Baptist Church of Hillsville Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019