Shirley Diane Lam, 66, of Galax, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in the Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
She was born Nov. 12, 1953, to the late Albert and Mae Bobbitt Lineberry.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sanford Lam Jr.
Survivors include her daughters, Nicole Lam and Angelique Slate (Billy), both of Galax; son, Sanford Lam (Jill) of Galax; seven grandchildren; sister, Janie Criner of Stuart; brother, Danny Lineberry of Galax; sister-in-law, Sandra Billings of Woodlawn; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Monday at noon in the Lineberry Cemetery with Pastor Tony Vaughan officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Fries Church of God of Prophecy.
