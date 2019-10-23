Shirley Horton Leath, 80, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at her home.
She was born Feb. 21, 1939, in Fancy Gap, to the late Curtis and Geneva Horton.
Survivors include her husband, Oatie Edwin Leath of the home; daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa and Ronald Burcham of Elkin, N.C., and Geneva and Tim Weatherman of Galax; sons and daughter-in-law, Tim and Diann Leath of Woodlawn and Sam Leath of Galax; sister and brother-in-law, Emmalene and Kyle Kegley of Galax; 13 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral was held Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Terri Gregory officiating. Interment followed in Monta Vista Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of donor's choice, , 2840 Electric Road, Suite 106A, Roanoke, Va. 24018 or Pipers Gap Rescue Squad, 5567 Elk Horn Road, Woodlawn, Va. 24381.
