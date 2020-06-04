Shirley Johnson Baldwin, 78, of Independence, Va., and formerly of Sparta, N.C., passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Grayson Rehabilitation and Health Care in Independence, Va.
She was born Aug. 17, 1941, in Buchanan County, Va., to the late Caney Ellis and Dovie Cosby White Johnson.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by four brothers, Carlos Johnson, Gary Johnson, Larry Johnson and Don Johnson; son-in-law, Lee King; two nephews, David Johnson and Jason Honaker; children's father, Winford Baldwin.
Shirley was a very loving, caring, hardworking, nurturing mother and grandmother.
She was a member of Church of Christ of Fries, Va.
Her hobbies included sewing, crafts, painting and flower gardening.
Survivors include five daughters, Angela Freeman and husband Bryan of Galax, Va., Janet King of Lebanon, Va., Nancy Ferguson and husband, Pete of Lebanon, Va., Linda Johnson and husband, David of Mouth of Wilson, Va., and Tammy Osborne and husband, Jr. of Independence, Va.; one son, Kenneth Baldwin and wife, Tammy of Waxahachie, Texas; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Leroy Johnson of Manassas, Va., Jerry Johnson of Newton and Frankie Johnson and wife, Betty of Hickory; three sisters, Carolyn Garrett and husband, David of Hickory, Judy Honaker of Charleston, S.C., and Phyllis Shepherd of Lebanon, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family requested the honor of your presence at the funeral service to honor the life of Shirley at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in the chapel of Grandview Memorial Funeral Home with Brother Marlon Wilson officiating. Interment followed at Sparta Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Grayson Rehabilitation and Health Care.
Grandview Memorial Funeral Home is serving the Baldwin family and online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.grandviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.