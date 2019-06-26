Shirley Louise Testerman Edwards, 64, of Fancy Gap, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in the Twin County Regional Hospital.
She was born in Grayson County on Oct. 1, 1954, to Carl Eugene and Bernice Lucille Cox Testerman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Wayne Edwards.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Mike Chappell of Matthews, N.C.; three grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Clarence Eugene (Shortie) and Vicky Testerman and Clinton Eddie and Cathy Testerman, all of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral was held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Barry Newman officiating. Burial followed in the Blue Ridge Chapel Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from June 21 to June 23, 2019