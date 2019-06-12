Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born on Feb. 20, 1939, in Grayson County, to Coon B. and Ethel Marie Hill Thomason.

In addition to her parent,s she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Clarence Edgar Price.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Jerry Burcham of Galax; sons and daughters-in-law, Randy and Shelia Price and Ronnie and Pam Price, all of Fries; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Lillie Mae and Herbert Joyce of Mount Airy, N.C., and Margaret Newman of Galax; brothers, Dan Thomason and Herman Thomason, both of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in the Crab Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

