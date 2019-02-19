Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Matoaka Donithan Truitt. View Sign

Shirley Matoaka Donithan Truitt, 78, of Galax, Va., passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2018, at her home.

Mrs. Truitt was born in Galax, Va., on June 6, 1940, to Harve and Leona Pierce Donithan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jama Lee Cornett-Murray; and a brother, Joseph Donithan.

Survivors include her husband Roy Lee Truitt; daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Kenneth Melton; son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Sonia Truitt, all of Galax, Va.; granddaughters and spouses, Charity Wilson, Kara and Tony Shupe, Grace and Jason Davis, Leah Truitt and Taylor Truitt; two great-granddaughters, Mylee Joines and Ashton Shupe; sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and June Catron of Galax, Va.; brother and sister-in-law, Virgil and Wannie Donithan of Galax, Va.; several nieces and nephews; and friends that are family, Carmen Sumner, Peggy Sumner and Maggie Bottomley.

The funeral service was held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Cross Roads Primitive Church with Elder James Wyatt and Elder David Pyles officiating. Burial followed in the Felts Memorial Cemetery. The family received friends Saturday from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to either the Cross Roads Primitive Baptist Church, 108 South Main Street, Galax, Va. 24333; the Mountain Valley Hospice, 1477 Carrollton Pike, Hillsville Va. 24343 or to the Galax Foundation For Excellence in Education, P.O. Box 487, Galax, Va. 24333.

