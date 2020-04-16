Sidney Alexander Kirk
Paid Obituary
Sidney Alexander Kirk, 54
Sidney Alexander Kirk, 54 of Stuart Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home.
He was born on July 31, 1965, to Lucille Sexton Kirk and the late James Robert Kirk Sr.
Sidney was an active member of Stuart Presbyterian Church.
He was employed by the Patrick County School as a special education teacher for 17 years. Over the years Sidney has coached many sports and touched many children's lives.
He loved working in his yard and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his loving wife of 26 years, Andrea Denise Hines of the home; one daughter, Sydney Lea Kirk; his mother, Lucille Sexton Kirk of Independence Va.; two brothers, Michael Ernest Kirk and James Robert Kirk Jr.; two sisters; Teresa Kirk Jennings and Ellen Kirk Renegar. his in-laws, Eddie and Evelyn Hines; nephews, Kirk Renegar, Eric Renegar, Zachary Jennings and Andrew Jennings; and niece, Kaitlin Jennings.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Moody Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020