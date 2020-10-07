Or Copy this URL to Share

He was born on Jan. 16, 1954, to Francisco Quintana-Olvera and Cenovia-Chavez of Oja de Agua, Tancoyol, Jalpan, Queretaro, Mexico.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Trudy Quintana; a son, Francisco Quintana and wife, Krystal of Hillsville; three grandchildren; his mother, Cenovia Chavez-Chavez; brother, Marcos Quintana-Chavez and wife, M. Gertrudis Cabrera; sisters, Elia Quintana-Chavez and husband, Conce Vega-Landavede, Hideberta Quintana-Chavez and husband, Everado Diaz, M. Luisa Quintana Chavez and husband, Albertho Correa-Duran, all of Mexico; 12 nieces and nine nephews; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Francisco Quintana-Olvera.

A funeral will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

