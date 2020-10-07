1/
Simitrio Quintana-Chavez
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Simitrio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Simitrio Quintana-Chavez, 66, of Hillsville, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Jan. 16, 1954, to Francisco Quintana-Olvera and Cenovia-Chavez of Oja de Agua, Tancoyol, Jalpan, Queretaro, Mexico.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Trudy Quintana; a son, Francisco Quintana and wife, Krystal of Hillsville; three grandchildren; his mother, Cenovia Chavez-Chavez; brother, Marcos Quintana-Chavez and wife, M. Gertrudis Cabrera; sisters, Elia Quintana-Chavez and husband, Conce Vega-Landavede, Hideberta Quintana-Chavez and husband, Everado Diaz, M. Luisa Quintana Chavez and husband, Albertho Correa-Duran, all of Mexico; 12 nieces and nine nephews; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Francisco Quintana-Olvera.
A funeral will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Funeral
11:00 AM
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved