Stacey Ann Enfield, 42, of Galax, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in the Lewis Gale Medical Clinic in Salem.
She was born in Galax on Nov. 25, 1977, to Larry and Linda Bailey Carpenter.
Survivors include her father and step-mother, Larry and Brenda Carpenter of Galax; her husband, Brian Scott Enfield; and son, Aaron Johnson, both of Galax; brothers and sister-in-law, Chris Carpenter of Galax and Justin and Melina Carpenter of Mount Airy, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Monday at 6 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Senter officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020