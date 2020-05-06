Stanley Davis Brewer, 56, of Fries, Va., passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, in the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Stanley was born in Galax, Va., on August 12, 1963, to Ted Davis and Frances Louise Lowe Brewer.
Survivors include his mother, Frances Brewer of Fries, Va.; a son, Josh Brewer; brother and sister-in-law, John and Stephanie Brewer; a niece, Breanna Brewer; and a nephew Nicholas Brewer, all of Fries, Va.
A graveside service will be held in the Liberty Hill Cemetery with Pastor Lee Thomas.
Due to CDC recommendations, social distancing will be enforced at the gravesite.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
