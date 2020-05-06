Stanley Davis Brewer (1963 - 2020)
  • "Go rest high my brother, I will miss you Stan. Love you bro"
    - Tony Bean
  • "You have all my sympathy. Sonny Funk "
    - Sonny Funk
  • "Stanley was one of a kind. A good friend growing up. My..."
    - Brenda. Mabe McLain
  • "So sorry for your loss! Stanley was a good friend, my heart..."
    - Michael Carlan
  • "Francis, our deepest sympathy Lynwood Funk and Nina..."
    - Lynwood Funk
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA
24333
(276)-236-2442
Obituary
Stanley Davis Brewer, 56, of Fries, Va., passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, in the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Stanley was born in Galax, Va., on August 12, 1963, to Ted Davis and Frances Louise Lowe Brewer.
Survivors include his mother, Frances Brewer of Fries, Va.; a son, Josh Brewer; brother and sister-in-law, John and Stephanie Brewer; a niece, Breanna Brewer; and a nephew Nicholas Brewer, all of Fries, Va.
A graveside service will be held in the Liberty Hill Cemetery with Pastor Lee Thomas.
Due to CDC recommendations, social distancing will be enforced at the gravesite.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
