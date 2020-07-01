1/
Stephanie Diane Smith
1981 - 2020
Stephanie Diane Smith, 39, died Thursday, June 11, 2020. 
She was born March 3, 1981, in Galax to Harvey Shaffer and Lisa Fortner Shaffer. 
Survivors include her husband, Marion Smith; children, Katie Mae Smith and twin brother Noah Jackson Smith, Jesse Lee Smith and Mason Dean Smith, all of Galax; mother and stepfather, Lisa Brown and Wade; father and stepmother, Harvey Shaffer and Renae; brothers and sister-in-law, Michael Shaffer of Adolphus, Ky., Thomas Shaffer and Mikayla of Galax; maternal grandmother, Marie Fortner of Sparta, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held for the family.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the famiy.

Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
