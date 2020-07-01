Stephanie Diane Smith, 39, died Thursday, June 11, 2020.
She was born March 3, 1981, in Galax to Harvey Shaffer and Lisa Fortner Shaffer.
Survivors include her husband, Marion Smith; children, Katie Mae Smith and twin brother Noah Jackson Smith, Jesse Lee Smith and Mason Dean Smith, all of Galax; mother and stepfather, Lisa Brown and Wade; father and stepmother, Harvey Shaffer and Renae; brothers and sister-in-law, Michael Shaffer of Adolphus, Ky., Thomas Shaffer and Mikayla of Galax; maternal grandmother, Marie Fortner of Sparta, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held for the family.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the famiy.