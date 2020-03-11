Stephen Carter Sawyers

Service Information
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA
24343-0145
(276)-728-2041
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Felts Cemetery
Galax, VA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Stephen Carter Sawyers, 67, of Allisonia, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at Waddell Nursing and Rehab in Galax.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Sawyers; and father, Oakley Sawyers.
Survivors include his daughters and son-in-law, Bridget and Mike Parnell of Woodlawn and Sherry Combs of Hiwassee; mother, Doris S. Sawyers of Galax; brothers and sisters-in-laws, the Rev. David and Ramona Sawyers and the Rev. Jerry and Connie Sawyers; sister, Betty Utt; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A graveside service and burial was held Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Felts Cemetery in Galax.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.