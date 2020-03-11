Stephen Carter Sawyers, 67, of Allisonia, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at Waddell Nursing and Rehab in Galax.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Sawyers; and father, Oakley Sawyers.
Survivors include his daughters and son-in-law, Bridget and Mike Parnell of Woodlawn and Sherry Combs of Hiwassee; mother, Doris S. Sawyers of Galax; brothers and sisters-in-laws, the Rev. David and Ramona Sawyers and the Rev. Jerry and Connie Sawyers; sister, Betty Utt; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A graveside service and burial was held Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Felts Cemetery in Galax.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020