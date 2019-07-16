Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born in Galax on Dec. 2, 1958, to Robert and Ethel J. Goins Mittman.

Survivors include his mother, Ethel Parnell of Galax; two sons, Kevin Mittman of Galax and Javarius Phipps of Independence; sisters and brothers-in-law, Rosemary and Bill Cox of Galax, Jennifer Bryan of New Jersey, Pammie and Alberto Castillo of Galax and Penny France of Mount Airy, N.C.; brother and friend, Thomas Goins and Margaret Sawyers of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Matt Brown officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3 p.m. until time for the service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.

