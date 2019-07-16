Stephen Mittman, 60, of Galax, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at this home.
He was born in Galax on Dec. 2, 1958, to Robert and Ethel J. Goins Mittman.
Survivors include his mother, Ethel Parnell of Galax; two sons, Kevin Mittman of Galax and Javarius Phipps of Independence; sisters and brothers-in-law, Rosemary and Bill Cox of Galax, Jennifer Bryan of New Jersey, Pammie and Alberto Castillo of Galax and Penny France of Mount Airy, N.C.; brother and friend, Thomas Goins and Margaret Sawyers of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Matt Brown officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3 p.m. until time for the service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
A guestbook is available at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from July 17 to July 18, 2019