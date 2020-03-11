Guest Book View Sign Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Coulson Church of the Brethren Funeral service 2:00 PM Coulson Church of the Brethren Send Flowers Obituary



Sterling was born in Woodlawn, Va., to Sterling and Vela Farmer Robinson.

He was a graduate of Woodlawn High School and earned Bachelors and Masters degrees from VPI where he was a member of the Corp of Cadets.

He served his country in the Army at Fort Sill, Okla., before finishing his military career as a Captain in the Army Reserves.

Robinson taught Vocational Agriculture and Horticulture for 38 years in Floyd, Smyth, and Carroll counties in Virginia.

He was a cattle farmer and an avid gardener who took great pride in growing fruits and vegetables and sharing them with family and friends.

He was a Deacon and Trustee of the Coulson Church of the Brethren.

In addition to his parents, Sterling was preceded in death by one brother, Herman Olen Robinson.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Barbara Burnett Robinson; one daughter, Beverly Robinson Webb of Hillsville; three sons and their spouses, Barry (and Lynn) Robinson of Rural Retreat, Va., Burton (and Penny) Robinson and Preston (and Pam) Robinson, both of Woodlawn, Va.; 10 grandchildren, Richard (and Kim) Webb, Chris (and Courtney) Webb, Nathan (and Jessica) Webb, Dana (and Randy) Armbrister, Kelly (and Chris) Terry, Andrew (and Lindsay) Robinson, Ginger (and Kevin) Marshall, Ryan Staples, Kayla Robinson and Kyle Robinson; and seven great-grandchildren, Sarah Webb, Carter Webb, Gabriella Webb, Summer and Mason Armbrister and Natalie and Olivia Marshall.

Funeral services were held at the Coulson Church of the Brethren on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Harold Boyd officiating. Burial followed in the Coulson Church Cemetery. The family received friends on Monday, March 9, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m at Coulson Church of the Brethren.

Flowers will be appreciated or donations may be made in Sterling's memory to the Coulson Church of the Brethren Building Fund; Attention: Patsy Farmer, 692 Five Forks Road, Hillsville, Va. 24343.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the Robinson family.

