He was born in Galax on Sept. 17, 1960, to the late Clyde and Katherine Akers Dye.

Survivors include his wife, Karen D. Dye of Galax; daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Aaron Brentwood of Alaska; step-daughter, Jessalyn Hash of Galax; daughters and son-in-law, Trinity Baker of Galax,and Tabitha and Charlie Bailey of Georgia; stepsons and daughter-in-law, Justin Hash of Galax and Ethan and Jessica Hash of Woodlawn; seven grandchildren; sisters and their spouses, Sue and Tom Watson of Galax, Kathy Faucett of Indiana and Debbie Avey of Galax; brothers and their spouses, Jimmy and Susan Dye of Brushcreek, Bobby Dye of Galax, Wavern and Ella Jane Dye of Baywood and Jerry Dye of Indiana; father-in-law and his spouse, Wayne and Brenda Beasley of Arizona; mother-in-law, Velva Beasley of North Carolina; sisters-in-law and their spouses Constance and Reed Lindemoan of Arizona, Pamela Beasley of North Carolina and Kim and Tim Beasley of Arizona; brother-in-law, Michael Beasley of Arizona; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Aug. 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Beasley Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Longest officiating. There was no visitation at the funeral home.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

