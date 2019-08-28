Steve Allen Dye, 58, of Galax, died Sunday Aug. 18, 2019, in the Twin County Regional Hospital in Galax.
He was born in Galax on Sept. 17, 1960, to the late Clyde and Katherine Akers Dye.
Survivors include his wife, Karen D. Dye of Galax; daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Aaron Brentwood of Alaska; step-daughter, Jessalyn Hash of Galax; daughters and son-in-law, Trinity Baker of Galax,and Tabitha and Charlie Bailey of Georgia; stepsons and daughter-in-law, Justin Hash of Galax and Ethan and Jessica Hash of Woodlawn; seven grandchildren; sisters and their spouses, Sue and Tom Watson of Galax, Kathy Faucett of Indiana and Debbie Avey of Galax; brothers and their spouses, Jimmy and Susan Dye of Brushcreek, Bobby Dye of Galax, Wavern and Ella Jane Dye of Baywood and Jerry Dye of Indiana; father-in-law and his spouse, Wayne and Brenda Beasley of Arizona; mother-in-law, Velva Beasley of North Carolina; sisters-in-law and their spouses Constance and Reed Lindemoan of Arizona, Pamela Beasley of North Carolina and Kim and Tim Beasley of Arizona; brother-in-law, Michael Beasley of Arizona; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Aug. 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Beasley Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Longest officiating. There was no visitation at the funeral home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019