Hillsville, VA
24343-0145
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville,
VA
24343-0145
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
View Map
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville,
VA
24343-0145
Steve Arlin Martin, 86, of Woodbridge, Va., passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Sentara Hospital, Woodbridge, Va.
He was born on Aug. 29, 1933, in Dugspur, Va., to the late David and Minnie (Montgomery) Martin.
Martin served in the United States Army for six years then hung drywall and delivered auto parts for a living, all while being a long time NASCAR fan. Martin was a Chevrolet Man through and through and everyone knew that of him.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by siblings, Bergie Moles, Clain Martin, Chester Martin, Velma Franklin, Launia Martin and Ernest Martin; and granddaughter, Kathleen Martin.
Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Minnie Alice (Clontz) Martin; three sons and their wives, Arlin and Debrah Martin of Stafford, Joseph and Shirley Martin of Milford, Va., and Russell and Kina Martin of Woodbridge, Va.; three grandchildren, Jennifer Landreth and husband, Dale of Culpeper, Va., Jessica Martin of Stafford, Va., and Colin Martin of Woodbridge, Va.; two great-granddaughters, Danika and Savannah Landreth of Culpeper, Va.; one brother, David Martin Jr. of Sylvatus, Va.; adoptive granddaughter, Elaine Albee of Fredericksburg, Va., and Brenda Albee of Woodbridge, Va.; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; several nieces and nephews; three step-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; and eight step-great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held today, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dale Akers officiating. Burial will follow in the Alderman-Clontz Family Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Hillsville Grover King Post 1115. The family will receive friends at the funeral home today, Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
