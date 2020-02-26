Guest Book View Sign Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



He was born on Aug. 29, 1933, in Dugspur, Va., to the late David and Minnie (Montgomery) Martin.

Martin served in the United States Army for six years then hung drywall and delivered auto parts for a living, all while being a long time NASCAR fan. Martin was a Chevrolet Man through and through and everyone knew that of him.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by siblings, Bergie Moles, Clain Martin, Chester Martin, Velma Franklin, Launia Martin and Ernest Martin; and granddaughter, Kathleen Martin.

Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Minnie Alice (Clontz) Martin; three sons and their wives, Arlin and Debrah Martin of Stafford, Joseph and Shirley Martin of Milford, Va., and Russell and Kina Martin of Woodbridge, Va.; three grandchildren, Jennifer Landreth and husband, Dale of Culpeper, Va., Jessica Martin of Stafford, Va., and Colin Martin of Woodbridge, Va.; two great-granddaughters, Danika and Savannah Landreth of Culpeper, Va.; one brother, David Martin Jr. of Sylvatus, Va.; adoptive granddaughter, Elaine Albee of Fredericksburg, Va., and Brenda Albee of Woodbridge, Va.; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; several nieces and nephews; three step-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; and eight step-great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held today, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dale Akers officiating. Burial will follow in the Alderman-Clontz Family Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Hillsville Grover King Post 1115. The family will receive friends at the funeral home today, Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

Steve Arlin Martin, 86, of Woodbridge, Va., passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Sentara Hospital, Woodbridge, Va.He was born on Aug. 29, 1933, in Dugspur, Va., to the late David and Minnie (Montgomery) Martin.Martin served in the United States Army for six years then hung drywall and delivered auto parts for a living, all while being a long time NASCAR fan. Martin was a Chevrolet Man through and through and everyone knew that of him.In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by siblings, Bergie Moles, Clain Martin, Chester Martin, Velma Franklin, Launia Martin and Ernest Martin; and granddaughter, Kathleen Martin.Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Minnie Alice (Clontz) Martin; three sons and their wives, Arlin and Debrah Martin of Stafford, Joseph and Shirley Martin of Milford, Va., and Russell and Kina Martin of Woodbridge, Va.; three grandchildren, Jennifer Landreth and husband, Dale of Culpeper, Va., Jessica Martin of Stafford, Va., and Colin Martin of Woodbridge, Va.; two great-granddaughters, Danika and Savannah Landreth of Culpeper, Va.; one brother, David Martin Jr. of Sylvatus, Va.; adoptive granddaughter, Elaine Albee of Fredericksburg, Va., and Brenda Albee of Woodbridge, Va.; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; several nieces and nephews; three step-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; and eight step-great-great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be held today, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dale Akers officiating. Burial will follow in the Alderman-Clontz Family Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Hillsville Grover King Post 1115. The family will receive friends at the funeral home today, Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family. Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.