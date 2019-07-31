Steven Cone, 63, of Woodlawn, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Woltz Hospice Home.
He was born Jan. 7, 1956, to the late Albertus Jennings and Janice McKay Cone in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Survivors include wife, Debra Cone of the home; daughters, Tamera Sakotas and husband, Eric of Denver, Colo., and Carrie Fernandez and husband, Fred of Hendersonville, Nev.; step daughter, Kathryn Toland and fiancé, Bryan Lightfoot of St. Augustine, Fla.; step sons, Stephen Thomas and wife, Marie and Christopher Thomas and wife, Christy, all of Woodlawn, Va.; mother-in-law, Connie Burnsed of Woodlawn, Va.; brother, Doug Cone and wife, Martha of Royal Palm Beach, Fla; sister, Carolyn Zachrie of Wellington, Fla.; grandchildren, Gavin Sakotas, Oliver Fernandez, Natalie Toland and Nicholas Toland; brother-in-law, Ron Ferguson and wife, Liz; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Monday, July 29, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Galax beginning at 4 p.m. Dr. Kevin Rosenfeld officiated. Family received friends one hour prior to the service, from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. Graveside services were held in the Robinson Cemetery, Woodlawn, Va., at 7 p.m.
Flowers appreciated or memorials can be made to Macha Mission Fund, c/o First Baptist Church of Galax, 1024 East Stuart Drive, Galax, Va. 24333.
The care of Cone has been entrusted to High Country Services.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.
Published in Galax Gazette from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019