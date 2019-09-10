Service Information High Country Services Funeral & Cremations 600 Glendale Road Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-9009 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born May 12, 1961, in Galax.

Survivors include his wife, Virginia Price of the home; son, Jeff Leagan of Galax; daughters, Tina Delp of Woodlawn and Stacey Sperling and husband, Jason of Hobe Sound, Fla.; parents, Clarence and Jewel Price of Baywood; brothers, Danny Price and wife, Sherry and Tony Price and wife, Nikki both of Galax; five grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family member.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at High Country Services 2 p.m. Mike Morris and Randy Watts will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Memorials can be made to the family to assist with expenses c/o High Country Services, 600 Glendale Road, Galax, Va. 24333.

High Country Services is serving the family.

Online condolences can be made at

