Stuart Meredith Cox Jr., 81, a lifelong educator, teacher, and mentor, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
Stuart was a longtime resident of Hillsville, Va.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Chandler Cox; loving grandchildren, Stuart Marquis Cox, Delaney Cox and their mother, Juliana Spencer Cox; step-son and wife, Scott and Michelle Richardson; grandchildren, Dylan and Alexandra Richardson; brother and sister-in-law, David and Kay Cox of Missouri City, Texas; sister, Margaret Summerlin of Raleigh, N..C; loving nieces and nephews; and special lifelong friends, Wise Webb and Mike Snider.
Cox was preceded in death by his parents, Stuart Meredith and Clara Louise Poole Cox.
Stuart was a veteran of the United States Army whose passions included gardening, fishing, canoeing and all things outdoors.
Stuart will be missed by friends, family and many others.
The family will be receiving family and friends at their home on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a private ceremony at a later date for special family and friends.
The family would like to send special thanks to Waddell Nursing and Rehab Facility for the loving care they provided during his stay.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the Cox family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020