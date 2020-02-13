Susan J. Cunningham, 71, of Hillsville, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Johnson City, Tenn., to the late William and Carolyn Hankla.
Survivors include her husband, James T. Cunningham of the home; daughter, Bridgette Carita of Monroe, N.C.; two grandchildren; and a sister, Karen Garland of Knoxville, Tenn.
There will be no services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020