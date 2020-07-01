1/
Susan Lynn Melton
1950 - 2020
Susan Lynn Melton, 70, of Hillsville, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Galax on June 7, 1950, to Freddie Otto and Luzenna Taylor Alley.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Billy Ray Melton Sr. of Hillsville; daughters and son-in-law, Amanda and James Whittington of Woodlawn and Jennifer Melton of Galax; sons and daughter-in-law, Billy Ray Melton Jr. and Jessica of Ennice, N.C., and Bobby Ray Melton of Galax; sister, Thelma Hall of Galax; nine grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews and friend.
A graveside service will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Monta Vista Cemetery. There will be no visitation.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
