She was born in Galax on June 7, 1950, to Freddie Otto and Luzenna Taylor Alley.

Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Billy Ray Melton Sr. of Hillsville; daughters and son-in-law, Amanda and James Whittington of Woodlawn and Jennifer Melton of Galax; sons and daughter-in-law, Billy Ray Melton Jr. and Jessica of Ennice, N.C., and Bobby Ray Melton of Galax; sister, Thelma Hall of Galax; nine grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews and friend.

A graveside service will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Monta Vista Cemetery. There will be no visitation.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

