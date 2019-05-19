Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145 Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145 Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145 Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Susie Jennings, 76, of Hillsville, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Twin County Regional Hospital.She was born in Carroll County to the late John Sidney and Fannie Hicks Jennings on Nov. 12, 1942.Survivors include two brothers and sisters-in-law, Walter and Joyce Jennings of Salem and Ray and June Jennings of Texas; two nieces and spouses; two nephews and spouse; a great-niece and spouse; a great-nephew; a great-great-niece and spouse; great-great-great-nieces and spouse; great-great-great-nephew; great-great-great-great-nieces; great-great-great-great-nephews; and many friends and cousins.A funeral will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Norman Goad and Elder Melvin McGrady officiating. Burial will follow in the Liberty Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family. Published in Galax Gazette from May 15 to May 16, 2019

